Sources say filmmaker Sajid scripting Salman-starrer Kick 2; plans to roll action fare’s sequel next year

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Devil back after over a decade? x 00:00

Is 10 years too long a time to wait for a sequel? Not for Salman Khan fans. We hear the superstar is set to reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil for the second instalment of his 2014 hit, Kick. Sources tell us that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who had turned director with the entertaining action fare, is keen to take Kick 2 on floors next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sajid has been busy writing the script. He will have to figure out the timelines because he is also overseeing several productions under his banner. He wants to ensure smooth functioning of the productions in order to dedicate his entire time to direct Kick 2,” reveals a source. The filmmaker, who is currently backing Khan’s Sikandar, has apparently initiated a conversation about taking the story of Devil—who was designed as a desi Robin Hood—forward.

“Salman and Sajid are thick friends, and both are excited about joining forces again for Kick 2,” adds the source. Kick, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Randeep Hooda, was an adaptation of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name. For now, Nadiadwala has two big productions in his kitty, AR Murugadoss’ directorial venture Sikandar, and Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. mid-day reached out to Nadiadwala, who remained unavailable for comment.