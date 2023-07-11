Salman Khan lauds Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue: 'Watching first day ko hi'

Longtime co-stars Salman and Shah Rukh continue their camaraderie as Salman praises Shah Rukh's upcoming film Jawan.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan recently took to Instagram to react to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue, showing his support and appreciation for his longtime co-star and friend. The two actors, who have been contemporaries since the early 1990s, have had a bittersweet relationship over the years. They famously shared the screen in the 1995 film Karan Arjun, where they played the titular brothers.

While they have made cameo appearances in each other's films over time, their most recent collaboration was in Pathaan, a spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Salman reprised his role as Tiger from his own spy thriller franchise to assist Shah Rukh's character, Pathaan, in a thrilling train sequence.

Salman's Instagram post showcased his excitement for Jawan, expressing that it was the kind of movie that should be enjoyed in theaters. He commended the outstanding trailer and mentioned that he would be watching the film on its first day of release, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh..(sic.)"

Furthermore, there have been discussions about Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance as Pathaan in Salman Khan's upcoming film, Tiger 3, which is the third installment in the Tiger franchise. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the antagonist. Tiger 3 is scheduled for a Diwali release on November 10, aiming to create fireworks at the box office.

Salman and Shah Rukh's camaraderie and their on-screen collaborations have always generated significant buzz among their fans. Their mutual admiration and support for each other's projects add to the excitement and anticipation surrounding their films.

Salman Khan's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue reflects the deep bond they share as friends and co-stars. With their recent collaboration in Pathan and the potential cameo appearances in each other's films, their fans eagerly await the magic that these two stars will bring to the big screen.