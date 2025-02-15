Talking to mid-day, Ayaan Agnihotri said, "There’s no better feeling in the world than receiving acceptance and support from your loved ones. Everyone’s been so kind and I’m grateful to them all, always"

Ayaan Agnihotri in his single Universal laws

Listen to this article Salman Khan’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri on making his singing debut with Universal Laws x 00:00

Salman Khan is set to launch his nephew Ayaan’s debut English single, Universal Laws, in Dubai on February 20. Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri. Choosing music over acting, Ayan marks a fresh departure from the Khan family’s cinematic legacy. The grand event will see strong family support, with Salman, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arpita Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Salma Khan, and Helen Khan attending. Salman’s nephews Nirvan Khan and Arhaan Khan, along with Ssuhra Khan, will also be present. Adding to the star power, Bollywood celebrities Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sunil Grover will be part of the launch, alongside music composer Himesh Reshammiya and actor Zaheer Khan.

Talking to mid-day, Ayaan said, "There’s no better feeling in the world than receiving acceptance and support from your loved ones. Everyone’s been so kind and I’m grateful to them all, always."

The event will be at the Belcanto Restaurant in the Dubai Opera on February 20 and the premiere of the music video is the grand finale of the do. He says, "We’ve chosen Dubai as an international hub as it is a centre point for a lot of international music and artists. We’re hoping the track finds its audience globally. "

The music video for Universal Laws will premiere on Ayan Agnihotri’s YouTube channel, Agni, which also serves as his stage name, and will be available on all streaming platforms. It is an English song. Composed, written, sung, and rapped by Agni, the track is produced by Aditya Dev, with direction and creative execution by Jugaad Motion Pictures and backing from Reel Life Productions Pvt Ltd.

How did he ditch the acting route for this? "The song originated from the feelings of happiness and wonder, it’s a reminder that no one can predict what’s to come and that sometimes you find the greatest, most beautiful things when you’re not looking. Trust the process, it’s not over until it’s over. I have always been into music. It began with writing poetry and 16, which nobody will ever read as I can personally tell you they were not good. From there it evolved into spoken word pieces leading into writing rap verses, too chorus and eventually writing and composing entire songs. And for another 8 years with a key focus on sounding better so I could sing and rap my own music."

Agnihotri had a ball shooting this, he says. "I think the funniest thing that happened was that my producer Aditya Dev forgot that he had ever made this beat for me when I went back to him with the completed song."

But does it mean there won't be acting ever for him? "Who knows what the future holds? These Universal laws leave me in awe," he says, quoting the track.