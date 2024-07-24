Salman Khan's statement, given to the anti-extortion cell of Mumbai Crime Branch last month, is included in the chargesheet filed earlier this month

Actor Salman Khan believes that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was behind the shooting outside his home, aiming to harm him and his family.

Salman Khan's statement, given to the anti-extortion cell of Mumbai Crime Branch last month, is included in the chargesheet filed earlier this month. India Today has obtained the 1,735-page chargesheet, where Salman detailed the threats he and his family have been receiving from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang for years. In his statement, the actor mentioned that the shooting occurred early in the morning on April 14 while he was asleep.

His statement read, "I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment's first floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony."

Talking about how he learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anol were responsible via Facebook, "Earlier also, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members in an interview talked about killing me and my relatives. So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping inside and planning to kill me and my family members so they carried out the attack."

Salman Khan also described several instances when Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang threatened him. He mentioned in his statement that in 2022, his father, Salim Khan, discovered a threatening letter aimed at him and their family on a bench across from their apartment building.

"After that, in March 2023, an email was received on my official email of an employee in my team threatening me and my family from Lawrence Bishnoi. In this regard, a case was registered by my team member at Bandra police station," the statement further read.

Stay tuned to Mid-day.com for further updates on the situation