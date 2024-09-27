Salman Khan’s Sikandar shoot gets impacted by Mumbai rain

Sources say Salman’s all-night action scene shoot of Sikandar called off due to Wednesday’s rain; team to resume filming today

Salman Khan

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai on Wednesday, the city almost came to a standstill—from the traffic to film shoots. Among the movies impacted by the downpour was Salman Khan’s Sikandar. The superstar, who has been filming the latest leg of AR Murugadoss’ directorial venture at SRPF Ground in Goregaon since the last week of August, was scheduled to shoot an elaborate action sequence. However, the team did a rethink yesterday as the scene required extensive lighting equipment, which posed the risk of a short circuit amid the rains. As a result, the production team prioritised safety and decided to pause the shoot until the conditions improved.

AR Murugadoss

From what we hear, Khan reported to the set at 5 pm, ready to pull an all-nighter. A source tells us, “The shoot was to start at 7 pm, and the crew was on the set by 3 pm. But given the incessant rains, the direction team decided to call off the shoot for the day. The IMD had issued a red alert by then, and there was no way the team could have pulled off a night shoot in that weather.”

According to sources, the unit will resume filming on Friday, weather permitting. The source adds, “The two-day delay is not expected to affect the project’s overall schedule.” Sikandar, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, is being designed as an actioner and will be an Eid 2025 offering.