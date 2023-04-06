Breaking News
Salman Khan takes a dig at actors doing bold scenes on OTT: 'Vulgarity, nudity, swearing should stop'

Updated on: 06 April,2023 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Salman Khan batted for censorship on OTT and said that the actors who refuse to do bold scenes are often left behind

Salman Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Ahead of Filmfare 2023, Salman Khan attended a press conference to launch the annual awards ceremony, The superstar will be hosting the ceremony this year. At the event, Salman was at his candid best as he responded to every question thrown at him in an honest manner.  


At the press conference, Salman Khan supported censorship for OTT.  There has been debate and discussion on content censorship on OTT platforms akin to TV and films. “I really think there should be censorship on the medium. All these.. vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop," he said. 



Ab 15-16 saal ka bacche dekh sakte hai. Apko acha lagega apki choti se beti ye sab dekhe… padhne ke bahane (15-16-year-olds can now watch this content on their phone. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it giving an excuse she is using the device to study). I just think the content should be checked on OTT. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi (the cleaner the content, it will be better and will also have a larger viewership).”


Salman Khan also took a sly dig at actors who do bold scenes on OTT platforms. Apne sab kuch kar lia… love making, kissing, expose kar lia aur aap apne building mein ghus rahe hai aur apka watchman aapka content dekh raha hai (You have done it all – love making, kissing and expose in scenes. And when you enter your buiding, your watchman is watching the same). So, I just don’t think that’s right for security reasons. Also, we don’t need to do that. Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai (You don’t need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed). Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content.”

Salman also said that the actor who refuse to do bold scenes are often left behind. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film directed by Farhad Samji also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and others. 

 

 

 

