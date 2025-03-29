Salman Khan’s Sikandar will premiere Palak Tiwari’s Romeo S3 trailer in cinemas

The trailer for Palak Tiwari's upcoming film “Romeo S3” is set to debut in cinemas alongside Salman Khan’s much-anticipated movie “Sikandar"

Palak Tiwari, Salman Khan and Shweta Tiwari

The trailer for Palak Tiwari's upcoming film “Romeo S3” is set to debut in cinemas alongside Salman Khan’s much-anticipated movie “Sikandar.” Notably, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak had made her Bollywood debut with Khan’s family drama, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

The trailer of "Romeo S3" provides a thrilling preview of the intense, high-stakes world of Romeo with DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (played by Thakur Anoop Singh) at its core. Unyielding in his pursuit to rid Goa of a dangerous drug cartel, Shekhawat operates with sheer brutality and no regard for rules, making him an unstoppable force of justice. His mission escalates when he crosses paths with an investigative journalist, portrayed by Palak Tiwari, who is determined to expose the dark truths lurking beneath the surface. As they dig deeper into the criminal underworld, Shekhawat’s undefeated resolve is put to the ultimate test by a ruthless antagonist, whose malevolent plans not only threaten Goa but the entire nation.

Director Guddu Dhanoa is ecstatic about launching the trailer alongside “Sikandar.” He shared, “Launching the trailer with Salman Khan's Sikandar is truly a dream come true. Sikandar’s dynamic action and mass appeal perfectly complement Romeo S3’s high-octane drama and gripping storyline. Sangram Singh Shekhawat’s journey is raw, relentless, and full of thrilling twists, making this the perfect introduction to our explosive world.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada and Dhaval Gada of Pen Studios, the producers of “Romeo S3,” added, “We are thrilled to unveil the Romeo S3 trailer on the grand stage it deserves, alongside Salman Khan’s Sikandar. It’s a perfect pairing — two larger-than-life films that celebrate action, drama, and intense storytelling. This trailer launch is just the beginning of what promises to be an electrifying cinematic journey. This is a big-screen spectacle, and we’re ready to make an unforgettable first impression.”

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Gada & Wild River Pictures, 'Romeo S3' is slated to hit theatres on May 16. “Sikandar,” on the other hand, will release on March 30.