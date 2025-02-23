While stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor graced the photocall with their stunning outfits, Neetu Kapoor and her granddaughter Samara appeared to have a tiff

The Kapoor clan assembled under one roof to celebrate the wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Indian ceremony in Mumbai on Friday evening, surrounded by their closest friends and family members. While stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor graced the photocall with their stunning outfits, Neetu Kapoor and her granddaughter Samara appeared to have a tiff.

Samara 'pushes' nani Neetu Kapoor

A viral video shows Samara in a powder blue ethnic ensemble posing alongside her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, when her grandmother Neetu Kapoor joined in, netizens caught the star kid pushing the veteran actor away. Neetu, who appeared to be startled, continued to smile, while Riddhima planted a kiss on her baby girl. Watch the clip below.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s work front

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London and got married in 2006, four years after being together. Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer, and Bharat is a well-established businessman. Samara is their only daughter. She made her onscreen debut in 2024 in 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' on Netflix. The third season brought back original cast members like Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni while introducing new faces from Delhi's high society, including Riddhima.

The show offered a mix of glamour, drama, and appearances by Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, during one of the episodes, Samara expressed her desire to be an actor because she loves being on camera.

Riddhima will next be seen in Dining With The Kapoors. The entire clan will come together to share their filmy memories and personal experiences in the new show. It was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai.

The show will have conversations, about how they grew up together, their love for food and their incredible life experiences, and the family's relationship with cinema.

The show features Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Manoj Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shaira Kapoor, Neila Kapoor, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, Kanchan Desai, Namita Kapur, and Pooja Desai.