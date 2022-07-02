Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sameer Saxena on Jaadugar Always wanted to make a non biopic sports film

Sameer Saxena on 'Jaadugar': Always wanted to make a non-biopic sports film

Updated on: 02 July,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Top

Jaadugar director discusses making a relatable sports drama by setting it against backdrop of middle-class aspirations

Sameer Saxena on 'Jaadugar': Always wanted to make a non-biopic sports film

A still from the film


Jitendra Kumar has a knack for bringing delightful everyday stories about the common man to the fore. Jaadugar takes the same thought ahead. Directed by Sameer Saxena, the Netflix film tells the story of a small-time magician — essayed by Kumar — who has to prove his worth in an inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. 

The director says he wanted to give a twist to sports dramas through his slice-of-life film. “I always wanted to do a sports-oriented film, but wanted to set it in a world that hasn’t been seen before. Most sports films made in Hindi cinema are either biopics or about those playing for the country. But in a country of over a billion, only a few get the chance to represent the country,” reasons Saxena.




Sameer Saxena
Sameer Saxena


It is this thought that made Saxena find his hero in an unassuming magician from Madhya Pradesh. “Jaadugar is set in a world where office-going people and shopkeepers play football for the fun of it. They don’t have the skills, but they put their hearts into the game. It’s a relatable sports story,” he asserts. 

netflix bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK