Samir Soni on Karan and Farah’s remarks on actors’ entourage costs: ‘Kuch kami toh aap mein bhi hai’

Updated on: 28 July,2024 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After Karan Johar and Farah Khan's statements on the high entourage costs of actors, Samir Soni has reacted, saying, 'Kuch kami toh aap mein bhi ha'

In Pic: Samir Soni

Samir Soni has quite an opinion about the entire debate on the high entourage costs of actors. After Karan Johar and Farah Khan's statements on the issue, Soni shared his point of view and said that it's them who are paying ₹100 crore to actors and also questioned the two.


In an interview with Ujjwal Trivedi for his YouTube channel, Samir reacted to Karan and Farah's remarks and said, “All I’d like to say to Karan and Farah is that if you think the expenses are rising, you are the ones who are paying for all of it. You can’t be signing a big star for ₹100 crore and then say that these guys take a lot of money. Kuch kami toh aap mein bhi hai (There are some shortcomings in you, too). Because otherwise, there are people who will work for ₹1 crore also and for ₹50 lakh also. You’ve done this!”



Farah and Karan have raised concerns about the actors' rising fees. While talking about the same, Farah said the increased fees are a 'wastage of resources.' Anurag Kashyap also raised the concern of rising entourage fees and, in an interview with Humans of Cinema, said, “A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia, it goes into the entourage. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want.”


Rohit Shetty talked about the issue from a different perspective and sided with the actors, saying it's not only them but prices of everything that have risen. Rohit, who has worked with actors including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, shared in an interview with News 18 Showsha, “Not really. With me, it is totally different. When we talk about the cost, it is not just the actors. Everything from traveling to ticketing and hotels—the prices for everything have gone up. It is not just actors. The whole cost has gone up for a lot of things. Keeping that in mind, just because the cast is an ensemble, a lot of money is spent on the cast, it is not like that.”

Sameer Soni made his television debut with 'Samandar'. His Bollywood debut was Rajkumar Santoshi's 'China Gate'. The actor was recently seen in a pivotal role in Zoya Akhtar's 'Made in Heaven 2'.

