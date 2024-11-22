A little over a year after welcoming their first child, a baby boy, Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are set to welcome their second

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad

A little over a year after welcoming their first child, a baby boy, Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are set to welcome their second. Sana took to Instagram on Friday to announce her second pregnancy. In a video shared by her, it read that their son Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother and that their joyous family of three will soon grow to four.

Sharing the adorable announcement video, Sana wrote, "Alhamdullilah ❤️🤲🏻❤️

“Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer.”

“Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God- fearing”

Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirms his responsiveness to sincere prayers.

Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue.

May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us "

About Sana Khan:

The actress appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films before leaving the industry in 2020. She married a cleric and devoted her life to her faith and family. Sana Khan joined the entertainment industry at a young age, starting her modelling career at just 18. She went on to act in 18 films across five different languages and appeared in more than 50 commercials. One of her most popular appearances was on the reality show Bigg Boss 6.

Sana Khan gained recognition after her appearance on Bigg Boss 6, where her time on the show drew both praise and criticism. Afterward, she dated Melvin Louis for nearly a year, and they were quite open about their relationship on social media. However, their breakup became very public when allegations surfaced that Melvin was cheating on her with multiple women. Sana also shared that he treated her poorly in front of her friends.

Sana was deeply affected by her breakup with Melvin and turned to religion for comfort. In 2020, she chose to leave the entertainment industry to focus on her spiritual journey and "serve humanity." She shared the news on social media, surprising everyone with her decision. The post read: “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.”

In November 2020, Sana Khan married a Muslim cleric named Mufti Anas Sayed. They welcomed their first child, a son named Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in July 2023. Sana has now transitioned into a businesswoman and founded two ventures: "Face Spa by Sana Khan" and "Haya By Sana Khan." Together with her husband, she also runs the "Hayat Welfare Foundation." According to reports, Sana Khan’s estimated net worth is around Rs 20 crores.