It’s almost impossible to predict the box office. The film industry saw it last year as the audience warmly welcomed re-releases, with Laila Majnu —a washout upon its original release in 2018—becoming a hit during its second run. It looks like Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) may have a similar fate. As the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer re-released yesterday, producer Deepak Mukut said that the film’s screen count was originally finalised at 60, but was increased after seeing the audience demand.



“We had no plans to re-release the film, but about 70 fans came to our office and requested that we release it in the Valentine week. Initially, I was very unsure as the competition is high with Deva, and Loveyapa,” said Mukut, adding that the strong advance booking on online booking platforms has left him surprised. “While the film’s 2016 release had resulted in a Rs 25 crore loss, the re-release has proven to be a financial success. We have almost 400 screens across 350 cinemas. Exhibitors have been increasing shows organically.”

While the love story had a poor run on its release, it gained a following over the years after its OTT release. But that isn’t the only factor driving its opening in theatres. Trade expert Girish Wankhede says the lack of buzz around the new movies has further helped it.

Wankhede says, “Badass Ravi Kumar is doing reasonably well, but Loveyapa has started slow. The new releases aren’t tracking as well. Sanam Teri Kasam has opened well. One can predict only after Saturday how many screens it will be increased to.”

Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan says that while he had allotted one show during advance booking in his theatres in Patna and Gaya, he increased it to 80 by the time the film opened yesterday. “[After the rise in shows], I traced back and figured that a few months ago, some influencers convinced the producer to re-release the film. With Friday being Rose Day and Valentine’s Day around the corner, young people, who had never watched it in a theatre, made it a FOMO experience. This isn’t a case of corporate booking, young couples are coming to the film. Our Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows are sold out. So far, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [2013] opened the highest at Rs 1.5 crore, among re-releases. This one can be estimated to go as big as Rs 8 crore. Loveyapa will struggle to make it to Rs 1.5 crore,” he says.