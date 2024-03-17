Sandeep Singh on roping in the legendary singer’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle for his directorial debut The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Zanai, Asha Bhosle and Sandeep Singh

Earlier this week, filmmaker Sandeep Singh announced that he was launching Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle with his next, The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Zanai will essay the role of Shivaji’s wife Rani Sai Bhosale in the biopic. What makes Zanai perfect for the role is the fact that she is a descendant of Shivaji’s royal family. Singh says, “Everybody looks for a star, but I wanted somebody who would become a star. Sai Bai was the mother of Sambhaji Bhosale, Shivaji Raje Bhosale, and died at the age of 25. Zanai and Asha Bhosle share the same lineage. That’s why Zanai is perfect for the role of the most favourite wife of Shivaji Maharaj.”

When Singh went to watch the legendary singer’s show, Asha at 90, on March 9, he saw Zanai performing. That’s when he decided to sign her. “I told [emcee RJ Anmol] to announce my name on the stage as I wanted to sign her for my movie. I called Zanai and Asha tai on the stage, and told Asha tai that I wanted to sign her granddaughter for my directorial debut. Zanai broke down on stage; after the show got over, even Asha tai was overwhelmed, she hugged me and started crying.”

Asha and Singh’s friendship dates back to 2006, reveals the director. It’s an equation that was born from their shared love for music and food. “She makes a mean mutton curry, and always puts extra ghee in my rice,” Singh laughs. Naturally, the singer is completely involved in her granddaughter’s debut movie. “She called me at home this week for a brief discussion. When I told Asha tai that Ranveer Singh is on my wish-list to play Shivaji, she was happy. She told me that if she was younger, she would have played Shivaji’s mother Jijabai’s role. She added, ‘Agar tumko lagta hai, toh main abhi bhi kar doongi!’ We all started laughing, but we appreciated her passion.”

Before Singh takes The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on floors by year end, Zanai will undergo thorough prep that will include diction classes and script workshops. The filmmaker is planning to release the biopic on February 19, 2026 to coincide with Shivaji Jayanti.