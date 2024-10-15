1 year of Dhak Dhak: Sanjana Sangh calls the movie 'the greatest adventure' of her life

A year ago, the greatest adventure of our lives was given the warmest embrace by you all

Pic/Instagram

Actor Sanjana Sanghi on Monday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the film 'Dhak Dhak', which was released in theatres a year ago.

"A year ago, the greatest adventure of our lives was given the warmest embrace by you all. Thank you for making #DhakDhak your own in a way we could only have ever dreamt of. May the adventures with the best team continue. So eternally grateful," she wrote on Instagram.

Sanjana also shared some BTS pictures from the shoot of 'Dhak Dhak'.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film's narrative revolves around four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La.

The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies.

'Dhak Dhak' is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film was released in theatres on October 13, 2023.

The cast will now return for 'Dhak Dhak 2'.

