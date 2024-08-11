Taking to his Instagram account, the actor dropped a throwback picture of a young Trishala, dressed in a red-and-white frock, sitting on his lap

Picture Courtesy/Sanjay Dutt's Instagram account

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala, celebrated her birthday on Saturday, and the proud father marked the occasion with an adorable post.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor dropped a throwback picture of a young Trishala, dressed in a red-and-white frock, sitting on his lap.

In the heartfelt message accompanying the picture, Sanjay wrote, "On your special day my princess, I am reminded of how blessed I am to be your father. Your love lights up my world in ways I can't express. Happy Birthday Trishala Dutt Always proud of you."

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the movie 'Ghudchadi,' where he starred alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar. His next project is 'Double iSmart,' where he will be seen with Ram Pothineni.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer shows the intriguing clash between Sanjay Dutt's Big Bull and Shankar (Pothineni's character). Furthermore, the trailer also depicts the romantic chemistry between Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar. The trailer is full of action sequences, dance, romance and music.

'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.

Renowned music composer Mani Sharma returns to create the film's score. The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The original film, 'iSmart Shankar,' enjoyed immense success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews for its portrayal of the titular character and controversial scenes. While Nabha Natesh's character met a tragic end in the first instalment, the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal's character remains undisclosed, leaving fans curious about the sequel's storyline.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Double ISMART' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi worldwide on August 15.

