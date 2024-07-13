Dutt is the latest entrant in star-studded Housefull 5; to join comedy’s unit after Son of Sardaar 2 shoot

Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan

In the world of Housefull, bringing in a multitude of stars is the secret sauce. Last month, mid-day reported that director Tarun Mansukhani had approached Arjun Rampal, John Abraham and Bobby Deol to join the fifth instalment, which will be led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan (Everyone’s invited to this house party, June 19). Is that one too many? Not really. We’ve now exclusively learnt that Sanjay Dutt is the latest addition to the laugh riot’s cast.

The actor’s comic timing and the ease with which he pulls off gags makes him a natural fit for the franchise. A source says that Mansukhani and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were keen to have him on board as soon as the script was developed. A source reveals, “The director-producer duo are not only bringing most actors from the past instalments together, but also adding new players to the Housefull universe. Sanju loved the one-line narration, and put his team at work to sort out the dates.

He is slated to shoot Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 from July-end in Scotland that will run for over a month, followed by another stint in Chandigarh. Housefull 5 will roll in September with a 45-day schedule aboard a cruise liner. The actor has given his nod to the comedy while his team figures out the

logistics.”