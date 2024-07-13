Breaking News
Director of school in Kalyan held as student hangs self after beating
Maharashtra Legislative polls: Council poll victory a trailer, says CM Shinde
Mumbai Police files chargesheet against accused in Ghatkopar hoarding crash case
Seven Congress MLAs cross-voted Council polls, results indicate
PM to lay foundation stone of key projects including Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Baba will make you go haha

Baba will make you go haha

Updated on: 13 July,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Dutt is the latest entrant in star-studded Housefull 5; to join comedy’s unit after Son of Sardaar 2 shoot

Baba will make you go haha

Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan

Listen to this article
Baba will make you go haha
x
00:00

In the world of Housefull, bringing in a multitude of stars is the secret sauce. Last month, mid-day reported that director Tarun Mansukhani had approached Arjun Rampal, John Abraham and Bobby Deol to join the fifth instalment, which will be led by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan (Everyone’s invited to this house party, June 19). Is that one too many? Not really. We’ve now exclusively learnt that Sanjay Dutt is the latest addition to the laugh riot’s cast.  


The actor’s comic timing and the ease with which he pulls off gags makes him a natural fit for the franchise. A source says that Mansukhani and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were keen to have him on board as soon as the script was developed. A source reveals, “The director-producer duo are not only bringing most actors from the past instalments together, but also adding new players to the Housefull universe. Sanju loved the one-line narration, and put his team at work to sort out the dates.


He is slated to shoot Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 from July-end in Scotland that will run for over a month, followed by another stint in Chandigarh. Housefull 5 will roll in September with a 45-day schedule aboard a cruise liner. The actor has given his nod to the comedy while his team figures out the 
logistics.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay dutt Akshay Kumar abhishek bachchan Riteish Deshmukh bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK