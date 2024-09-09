Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Rahul Kanals residence

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Rahul Kanal's residence

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Clad in a white kurta and trousers, Sanjay Dutt looked handsome as always. Maanayata wore a blue and pink beautiful ethnic outfit. The couple were seen posing with Rahul Kanal

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Rahul Kanal's residence

Maanyataa and Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt arrived in style for 'Ganpati Darshan' with his wife Maanayata Duttat at Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal's residence. Clad in a white kurta and trousers, Sanjay Dutt looked handsome as always. Maanayata wore a blue and pink beautiful ethnic outfit.


The couple were seen posing with Rahul Kanal. On Saturday, Salman Khan made a stylish appearance at Rahul Kanal's residence. The actor also posed for photographers stationed at the residence. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere. Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in multi-starrer 'Welcome 3'.

On his birthday last year, Akshay Kumar shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

sanjay dutt ganpati Ganpati festival maanayata dutt Shiv Sena bollywood news Entertainment News

