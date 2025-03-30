Breaking News
Sanjay Dutt & Salman Khan to reunite after 25 years for 'Chota Bhai'

Updated on: 30 March,2025 09:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Saturday left moviegoers excited as he confirmed reuniting with his "Chota Bhai" Salman Khan for a film

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Saturday left moviegoers excited as he confirmed reuniting with his "Chota Bhai" Salman Khan for a film.


Though he did not disclose any details regarding the project, he expressed his excitement about working with Salman after 25 years.


""Saajan dekh li aapne, Chal Mere Bhai dekh li... abhi dono mein Tashan dekh lijiye. I'm very excited for the movie. I'm also happy ye soch ke ki main apne chote bhai ke sath kaam karonga 25 years ke baad," Sanjay told media during the trailer launch of his film 'Bhootnii'.


Sanjay also sent best wishes to Salman for the success of his film 'Sikandar', which will be released on March 30.

"Superhit trailer hai. Mera bhai hai chota aur uske liye main hamesha prarthna karta hoon. Bhagwan ne usko bohot diya hai, yeh bhi superhit picture hogi," he said.

Recently, Salman himself teased the project at press meet for his film Sikandar in Mumbai.

"The next project I'm working on, after Sikandar, is going to take action to a whole new level. It's going to be drastic."

He further revealed that his "older brother" would be a part of the project.

Salman and Sanjay worked together earlier in Saajan (1991) and Chal Mere Bhai (2000). They also co-hosted the fifth season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for their next on-screen collaboration.

