Sanjay Kapoor turned a year older on Thursday, October 17 and on the occasion, the actor was showered with an abundance of love and wishes from his friends, fans, and family.

On his birthday, he received special wishes from his brother and actor Anil Kapoor. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a picture with Sanjay and wrote in his birthday wish, "Happy Birthday to the notoriously charming, witty, and hilarious brother in the Kapoor khandan! Wishing you a day full of laughs and love, and a year that's even more epic."

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also wished her uncle on his special day. She posted a throwback picture with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday Chachu."

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Sanjay and Farah Khan on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Sanjay! Wishing you endless blessings, happiness and success. Here's to many more years friendship and unforgettable memories.."

Sanjay Kapoor has done many memorable films like 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', and 'Raja' among many others. He made his debut in 1995 with 'Prem' opposite Tabu.

He was seen playing Madhuri Dixit's on-screen husband in the Netflix series 'Fame Game' which was released in 2022. Sanjay has been married to Maheep Kapoor and has two kids with her - Shanaya and Jahaan.

