In a recent interview with an online portal, Bhansali finally spoke about being called ;difficult,' saying they stem from his artistic drive and his relentless quest for perfection

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, famous for his grand vision and attention to detail, has often been the subject of rumours about being tough to work with on set. Stories about his temper and the high-pressure environment during his film shoots have been around for years. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali finally spoke about these claims, saying they stem from his artistic drive and his relentless quest for perfection.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on being difficult to work with

Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted, “There is always a restlessness in the mind when I’m making a film so people who work with me find it a little difficult to work with me because there is something I don’t know what I want at times.”

Bhansali, known for iconic films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, is not afraid to rework scenes until they meet his vision. He’s often seen as a director who demands full control over even the smallest details, whether it’s the way a sari moves or the exact lighting on an actor’s face. He explained, "I’m walking the set, and sometimes I’ve travelled somewhere else in my mind. Sometimes I don’t get a scene; sometimes it doesn’t happen the way I want it to happen, and not because of me, but because of the 150 other people working with me, who may not sometimes understand what I want. But I pardon them, forgive them for not always understanding me, and sometimes they tolerate me for all my idiosyncrasies, restlessness, and chaos,” he added.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War's new release date

The release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Love and War' has been changed. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, will now be out in theatres on March 20, 2026, instead of Christmas 2025, as per Bhansali's team.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also shared the update about the release change on X, writing, "RANBIR KAPOOR - ALIA BHATT - VICKY KAUSHAL: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI FINALISES RELEASE DATE... 20 March 2026 is the release date of #SanjayLeelaBhansali's next film, titled #LoveAndWar... Stars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #VickyKaushal".

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

