Sanjay Leela Bhansali on KK: When I heard 'Tadap Tadap', my first response was, 'Oh my God! What a voice!

Updated on: 02 June,2022 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

"How could KK just collapse and die like this? What a talent! What a singer! His voice had the throw of a pro," Bhansali said

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, KK


Bollywood hit filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in shock after hearing about the demise of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage name KK, on Tuesday night in Kolkata. He spoke in a media interview about his experience of working with the late singer and what he liked about his voice quality.

"How could KK just collapse and die like this? What a talent! What a singer! His voice had the throw of a pro," Bhansali said.




As already reported by IANS, after his performance on May 31 at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, for a college fest, KK returned to his hotel and collapsed, after which he was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared brought dead. He was 53.


sanjay leela bhansali devdas guzaarish Singer KK bollywood news Entertainment News

