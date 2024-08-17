Vijay Raaz recently got fired from the film 'Son of Sardaar 2' which is currently being shot in the UK. He has now been replaced by Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra opens up about replacing Vijay Raaz in 'Son Of Sardaar 2': 'I share a deep emotional bond with Ajay Devgn'

Amidst the ongoing controversy of Vijay Raaz being fired from the film, Vijay claimed his removal stemmed from failing to greet Ajay Devgn on their first day. In contrast, producer Kumar Mangat cited Raaz’s alleged rude behavior toward the crew as the reason behind his dismissal.

Now, Sanjay Mishra breaks the silence on replacing Vijay Raaz, stating, “I share a deep emotional bond with Ajay sir. When my brother passed away, he was there to support me. We've always been there for each other through thick and thin. Whenever he calls me for a film project, it’s not just any other project but more than that — it's a testament to our friendship. Just a call from him is all it takes for me to be there, and he’s always there for me in the same way. That’s all I can say for now.”

What Vijay Raaz and producer Kumar Mangat said:

Talking to Pinkvilla about firing Vijay Raaz, producer Kumar Mangat said, "He demanded for bigger rooms, vanity van and also overcharged us for the spot boys. His spot boy was being paid Rs 20,000 per night which is more than any big actor. UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites. When we tried explaining the costing scenario to him, he refused to understand and spoke rudely. His constant response was, ‘You were the ones who approached me, I didn’t come to you asking for work’. His behaviour kept getting worse. He demanded two cars for a three-person staff to travel".

Vijay Raaz had a different story to share. He said, "I reached the location before time where actors Ravi Kishan, Executive Producer Ashish, producer Kumar Mangat and filmmaker Vijay Arora came to meet me. I stepped out of the van, and spotted Ajay Devgn, who was standing about 25 metres away from me. I didn’t greet him as he was busy. Twenty five minutes later, Mr Mangat came to me and said, ‘You can leave the film, we are removing you’.”

He added, “The only misconduct from my end is, I didn’t greet Mr Ajay Devgn. I didn’t even meet the crew, and these are the only people I interacted with. I was removed from the film 30 minutes of reaching the sets, as I didn’t greet Ajay Devgn. These are powerful people, and the chatter of misconduct doesn’t arise at all.”

