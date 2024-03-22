Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and responded to a netizen who criticised Sara's performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan

Saba Pataudi and Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi comes to her defence after 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' release: 'DONT judge something until...' x 00:00

Sara Ali Khan has had two releases this month. Both her films were released a week apart on two different OTT platforms. Her latest release, Ae Watan Mere Watan' saw her play the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. However, it opened to mixed reviews with some people bashing the film and Sara's performance. Coming to her defence was her aunt Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan.

Saba Pataudi was seen responding to a comment by a netizen on Karan Johar's post promoting the film. Karan, whose production house Dharma Films has backed the movie took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the film on Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user commented on the post: 'The theme loos interesting but Im damn sure Sraa Ali Khan is going to ruin by her over acting, just wait for it'.

Responding to the user, Saba wrote, "DONT judge something until you've seen it FIRST. She's actually brilliant! MashaAllah"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Meanwhile, Saba also took to her Instagram story to give a shout-out to Sara’s film. Sharing pictures of Sara and Kunal Kemmu’s directorial 'Madgaon Express’ hoardings set up in Mumbai, she wrote, “Familia…moments Great movies… one with madness, fun and insane laughter! The other based on true events and deep thoughts. Must watch both.” It's a big week for the Pataudi family as Kunal's directorial and Sara's historical drama have released in the same week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

On the other hand, while promoting the film, Sara shared how the film has changed her as an actor. In a conversation with News18, the actress said, “As an actor, this is a genre I’ve never done. So now, I don’t have the crutch of being the ‘namaste darshakon’ girl, the ‘knock knock’ joke girl, the girl with the abs or the bubbly and bindass girl who will just speak her mind. My sasti juttis isn’t going to help here."

However, being a part of a story like 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' that’s inspired by true events brought her a sense of pride. When quizzed about the same, she said, “It did, a 150 percent on every level! As a human being, I’m proud to be able to tell a story of an integral part of the Quit India Movement. I realise that I can’t always change the world. It’s about whatever little I can do. In this day and age, people are reluctant to do absolutely anything because they feel like, ‘Arrey, hum kya hi kar lenge!’ But kuch toh kar lo. Boond boond se banta hai sagar. That’s the whole point.”