Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with the film 'Kedarnath'. Ever since she has been seen in a range of films. Here we look at all the movies she has done so far

Sara Ali Khan

From 'Kedarnath' to 'Murder Mubarak', a look at Sara Ali Khan's filmography so far

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in the year 2018. She is one of the rare actors who began her career with commercially successful films in the same month. Yes, that right. Daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara had not just signed but also completed shooting for her second film even before the release of her first film.

On her 29th birthday, we take a look at her filmography of almost 5 years.

Kedarnath:

Mansoor, a reserved and reticent Pithoo, helps pilgrims make an arduous journey upwards to the temple town. His world turns around when he meets the beautiful and rebellious Mukku who draws him into a whirlwind of intense love.

Simmba:

In the same month as her debut film's release, Sara also made a striking appearance in the Rohit Shetty film as part of the cop universe. The film also introduced Ranveer Singh as the freewheeling , bindaas cop Simmba. Sara played his chirpy love interest in the film.

Love Aaj Kal:

When professional ambitions clash with personal feelings for a modern-day couple, a love story from a bygone era may offer some wisdom. Starring Sara Ali Khan opposite Kartik Aaryan, the film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali. Unlike the first 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, this love failed to connect with the audience.

Coolie No.1:

After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rosario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju - a Coolie posing as a millionaire.

Atrangi Re:

A Tamil boy meets a girl from Bihar, what follows is a love story for the ages. A non-linear narrative of two romances running in parallel from different timelines.

Gaslight:

Misha returns to her royal family estate after 15 years to visit her estranged father, only to find him missing.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke:

Kapil and Somya are a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

Ae Watan Mere Watan:

In the midst of India's struggle for freedom in 1942, a brave young girl starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Murder Mubarak:

During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.