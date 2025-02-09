Sara Ali Khan celebrated Amrita Singh’s birthday with a heartfelt post and throwback pictures. Fans adored the mother-daughter bond

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her mother Amrita Singh's birthday today on February 9, and to mark the occasion, the Sky Force actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, attaching them with a heartfelt wish for her mommy dearest. Sara included three pictures in a carousel as she posted a birthday wish for her mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan’s wish for Amrita Singh

The first picture is of a collage. The left side shows a young Sara posing with her mom, while the right side has the actress wearing the same suit as her mom. The next picture in the carousel has an old picture of Amrita Singh, while the third picture in the series has Sara feeding cake to Amrita as they enjoyed an intimate celebration.

While sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan. Thank you for your genes since I can’t wear yours, but I can wear my favourite outfit of yours. I remember this evening with you—loving your earrings and kurta—and now I copied you on your birthday. #carboncopy #copypaste Badhiya mummy, so why waste."

As Sara took to her Instagram to drop the happy pictures, fans started reacting to the cute post. One wrote, "Happy birthday to your amazing mama." "There is no one better than you in the whole film industry 💖💖 You are the most beautiful and gorgeous," another comment reads. A third fan shared, "How gorgeous Amrita looks in the 1st pic. Yeah… thanking the genes is fair enough." One fan commented, "Like mother, like daughter—Sara is a full carbon copy of her mommy Amrita Singh." "Happy Birthday 🎂 Amrita Ma’am. Have a marvellous year ahead," one comment reads.

Sara Ali Khan’s Work Front

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming action-comedy. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik. Sara also has Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The anthology film also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.