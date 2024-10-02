Sara, daughter of former actor couple Saif and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut in 2018 with "Kedarnath"

Sara Ali Khan says she admires her father, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, as a performer and one day hopes to be at least "half the actor" her parents are. Sara, daughter of former actor couple Saif and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut in 2018 with "Kedarnath". The actor said though she is yet to watch her father's latest film "Devara: Part 1", she is confident that he has done a great job.

"I love my father and I am sure he has done a fantastic job (in 'Devara'). I really admire him and his work so much. I hope that one day I can be half the actor my parents are," the "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" star said in a group interview on the sidelines of an event here. Sara, who serves as a brand ambassador of Sofy sanitary pads, said it was important to destigmatise conversation around menstruation.

"As a woman, I feel I should provide comfort to other women as much as possible. Period has been a taboo like 'hiding pads, let's not discuss periods, give pads in black cover'. "The conversation around periods, mental health, and physical hygiene problems. It is an important step to discuss them openly... We should live life on and off our period (the same) and brands like this with their innovation empower women by enabling that," she said.

As someone who has been vocal about her struggles with PCOD or obesity, the 29-year-old said she wants to normalise the discussion around health issues. "I see a lot of women walk up to me and say 'Thank you for talking about weight, stress, PCOD'. I think these things are so normal I just don't understand why not a lot of people talk about it. "If I can make anybody feel 'understood'. Most of these problems when someone tells you that 'Hey it's my problem too' you immediately feel better. If I could do that then why not,¿ Sara added. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.

