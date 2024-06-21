Sara Ali Khan: ‘I should apologise to Ibrahim for trying to mother him overtly’

Sara said, “If I'm being very honest with you, I think because we both live with a single mother, the dynamics were not very sibling-like."

Sara Ali Khan may seem like the star of her era, but at the end of the day, she’s a typical elder sister to Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has secured himself the title of India’s most desirable man. His chiselled body and an uncanny resemblance to his dad Saif Ali Khan earned him the heartrob label even before his film debut. On the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Sara gets candid about the dynamics of growing up and if he comes to her for advice.

She said, “If I'm being very honest with you, I think because we both live with a single mother, the dynamics were not very sibling-like. I should maybe take this moment to apologize to Ibrahim for trying to mother him overtly. I think that Ibrahim has grown up with two mothers. He does come to me for advice, but I go to him for advice actually more often. I think he's a solid guy. He is much more sorted than me. More mature for sure also. I'm just academically brighter for whatever that's worth.”

In the same episode, Sara revealed that while studying in New York she lived most of her time incognito since no one was aware of her parents or who she was. Albeit her English teacher was a big fan of Saif Ali Khan. She shared, “I used to love bringing him to parent-teacher meetings because I was always very smart and always very badly behaved. And my father's the kind of person that used to be like, ‘At least she's getting the grades’. And my mother used to be like, ‘I don't want her grades. I want her to be a well-behaved person.’ So I used to be like, okay, mom, cancel.”

Sara, who is always perceived as strong, well-spoken, and someone who is always smiling, courtesy of the paparazzi, took a moment to explain that she too is human and comes bearing a multitude of emotions. “There has to be a limit. Yes okay she's self-deprecating, she's strong, and she can take a joke. But she has a heart. She has hormones. She has emotions. She can feel bad. She can be vulnerable. So, I think even on a personal note, when you're a public figure and you're so out there and you can be so like bindaas, people can take for granted that there can be another side to you,” she avers.