Sara Ali Khan posts ab workout reel, preaches 'You gotta work so you can earn sarso ka saag'

Even though Sara Ali Khan is really busy with her work, she still manages to make time for exercising and staying in shape.

Sara Ali Khan works out

Sara Ali Khan is currently working on two projects called Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Even though she's really busy with her work, she still manages to make time for exercising and staying in shape. She recently posted a video of herself working out, hoping to inspire her fans to also prioritize their health and fitness.

Sara, who is currently gearing up for the release of her two films -- 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Murder Mubarak' -- had suffered a minor burn injury on March 6 when she accidentally spilled hot coffee on her belly while she was busy with promotional activities.

Sara Ali Khan posts ab workout reel

The actress, known for her work in 'Kedarnath', took to Instagram on Wednesday where shared a Reel video. The snippet shows Sara in light blue shorts and a matching sports top, working out hard in the gym, flaunting her toned abs.

"Pehle stomach burn... Ab abs ka turn...You gotta work so you can earn... the sarso ka saag for which you yearn...," Sara captioned the post. The video has already garnered over 1.3 million views, with fans showering love on Sara.

Sara Ali Khan posts ab workout reel, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Directed by Kannan Iyer, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in key roles, with Emraan Hashmi making a special appearance. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21.

A new song from the flick just released. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with the song video and captioned the post, which read, "tune into the rhythm of the revolution and let its rhythm unite us. #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21. #QatraQatra, song out now."

The song takes viewers to the time of revolution. As soon as the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section.One of the users wrote, "Goosebumps! Such depth in the music and lyrics." Another user commented, "This is giving goosebumps."

On the other hand, 'Murder Mubarak' also stars Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, and Sanjay Kapoor. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, it is set to release on Netflix on March 15.

(With inputs from IANS)