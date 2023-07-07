Sara Ali Khan surprised as paparazzi track her even in traffic jam amid Mumbai rains

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2023 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Sara Ali Khan, the young and talented Bollywood actress, recently found herself in the spotlight yet again as she took a leisurely stroll down Bandstand with a friend. In a fact that could not be ignored, she had attracted the attention of the ever-present paparazzi.

Sara Ali Khan, the young and talented Bollywood actress, recently found herself in the spotlight yet again as she took a leisurely stroll down Bandstand with a friend. As she embraced the charm of a monsoon evening, enjoying the pleasant weather, in a fact that could not be ignored, she had attracted the attention of the ever-present paparazzi.


With their cameras rolling, the paparazzi walked just a few feet in front of Sara, documenting her every step as she gracefully moved along the famous Bandstand promenade. The actress seemed unfazed by their presence, maintaining her composure and continuing to savor the peaceful ambiance of the evening.


As Sara Ali Khan meandered through the picturesque surroundings, the paparazzi diligently followed, capturing her every move. The photographers were keen to capture candid shots of the young star, ensuring that no moment of her leisurely walk went undocumented.


The scene created a unique dynamic, with Sara leading the way and the paparazzi closely tailing her, their cameras poised to capture her every gesture. It is a common sight in the world of celebrities, where their public outings are often closely monitored by the media, and Sara was no exception.

Despite the constant presence of the paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan appeared calm and collected, radiating an aura of confidence and grace. Accompanied by her friend, she hailed a rickshaw to continue her journey, hoping for a moment of privacy. However, to her surprise, the paparazzi were quick to locate her even in the midst of the chaotic traffic.

As the rickshaw inched forward in the congested streets, Sara and her friend noticed the persistent presence of the paparazzi, who seemed to magically appear at every turn. With a bewildered expression, Sara couldn't help but ask, "How did you find me here?" To which one of the paparazzi cheekily responded, "Tracker hai hum" (We are like trackers)

As Sara gracefully embraced the attention and continued her evening, she proved that she is not only a talented actress but also adept at handling the constant media scrutiny that comes with her fame.

