Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

In Pic: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Sara Ali Khan thanks 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore for 'Zardosi gold border', drops pics from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration started on March 1. Yesterday, March 3, marked the third and last day of the celebration. March 3 was supposed to be the ‘Hastakshar’ function and the Maha Aarti. Now, celebs have started posting pictures from the Grand Maha Aarti. A few hours back, Sara Ali Khan dropped pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While posting the pictures, Sara Ali Khan thanked her badi amma Sharmila Tagore ‘for the loveliest traditional Zardosi gold border.’ The actress, while sharing the pictures on her social media, wrote, “Thank you Badi Amma for the loveliest traditional Zardosi gold border…Everyone knows she’s the epitome of grace and royalty- everyone always adored her…Thank you @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 for recreating this style, adding your sparkle and giving it order

And thank you @______iak______ for just being the most regally handsome brother in @raghavendra.rathore and posing with your sister who behaves like a recorder..And of course @rohanshrestha @adrianjacobsofficial @aasifahmedofficial a heartfelt special thanks is totally in order”

Apart from Sara, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput, Genelia D’souza and several other celebrities dropped pictures from day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration.

Last night, a paparazzi account also shared several videos from the Maha Aarti. One video shows Janhvi Kapoor walking hand-in-hand with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress was seen dressed in a heavy pink saree, while Shikhar complemented her in a beige sherwani. Another video features lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, both dressed in dazzling white traditional attire. In the third video, we could spot Mira Rajput posing for pictures along with her kids. Karisma Kapoor was snapped in another video, dressed in a green saree and seen having a conversation with to-be mother-in-law Nita Ambani.

About Day 2 at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn't miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song "Gallan Goodiyaan" from Ranveer's movie "Dil Dhadakne Do." The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event. Fans were also in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'.