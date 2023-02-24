Sara Ali Khan's 4-step guide to a productive day

The actress recently took us through her day where she shared her routine starting with a goofy smile, hitting the gym and then her multitasking regimen at shoot schedules

Sara Ali Khan

One of the most promising actresses in her generation, Sara Ali Khan is an inspiration of sorts. Be it starting her day with a cup of coffee to working out to going for shoots, the Sara Ali Khan's routine is what one needs for a fruitful day that she keeps on sharing with her fans from time to time. Her fans also look up to her for driving major inspiration for a productive day.

The actress recently took us through her day where she shared her routine starting with a goofy smile, hitting the gym and then her multitasking regimen at shoot schedules. So let us look at how a productive day for Sara looks like:

It's 8.29 on the clock and Sara is ready to start her day with a goofy smile.

"Part 1 to a good day "

Next comes the workout. Sara shared a video of doing pull-ups from her gym.

Part 2 of a great day

@karan_jaisingh @antigravity_club it's good to be back

Time for a good back"

And it's time for a good time with a baby while on the shoot.

"Part 3 of a great day Baby's day out ð¶ð¼

#shootday

#bestday"

Sara gets into multitasking mode with her hair and makeup session for the shoot.

"Part 4

Best Kind of multi-task

What more can we ask??

@vardannayak

@the.mad.hair.scientist"

On the work front, having wrapped up 3 films in 2022 Sara is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro.. Inn Dino' this year. She also has 'Murder Mubarak' among other projects in the pipeline.