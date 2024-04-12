In her autobiography, Neena Gupta talks glowingly about their friendship and how much he helped her during her tough time

Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik were great friends

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away on March 9 at the age of 66 in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack, was a good friend of actress Neena Gupta, who is also from Delhi. He worked with her in Kundan Shah's 1983 film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaro'. April 13 is Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary.

In her autobiography, Neena Gupta talks glowingly about their friendship and how much he helped her during her tough time. She reveals in 'Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography' that when she was pregnant with cricketer Viv Richard's child, he offered to marry her as she was unmarried at that time.

He said, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Later, in an interview, he also shared that he and Neena had been friends since 1975 and he just wanted to be with her so that she was not left to fend for herself in her tough times. He had said, "I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone."

Neena's daughter Masaba had shared a throwback picture of her mother, Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher.

Masaba also took to Instagram story and shared a black and white picture from 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' featuring Neena, Satish and Pankaj Kapoor and wrote in the caption: "Rest in peace, Kaushik uncle. You gave mom the greatest gift... Your kindness through all those years - we will miss you."

Hailing from Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956. Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', which acquired a cult following over the years. He is known for his comic roles as Calendar in Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Mr India' and Pappu Pager in 'Deewana Mastana' among many others.