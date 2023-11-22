Bhatkal, head of Aamir’s Paani Foundation, roped in as jury member for All Living Things Environmental Film Fest; urges mainstream filmmakers to highlight climate crisis

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao launched Paani Foundation in 2016 (right) Satyajit Bhatka

Satyajit Bhatkal: Reflection of this crisis is non-existent in cinema'

At a time when Delhi is gasping for breath, registering 300 or above on the air quality index (AQI), India is set to host one of the world’s few environmental film festivals, All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF). Joining the jury panel is Satyajit Bhatkal, who directed Aamir Khan’s talk show Satyamev Jayate. The festival’s importance cannot be emphasised enough amid the increasing environmental concerns. Bhatkal says, “It’s tragic that the AQI levels in Mumbai and Delhi are so high. A film festival on the environment is, therefore, more relevant than ever. We have some great films—We are Guardians, No Water No Village, and From Dreams to Dust. A common element this year is the collapsing biodiversity and ecosystems.”

The ramifications of climate change have been for all to see, from the glacial burst in Sikkim to the sinking of Joshimath. Bhatkal rues that the environmental issues haven’t been adequately reflected in cinema. “If you look at the scale of the environmental crisis, its reflection in popular cinema is practically non-existent.” Point out that Jawan highlighted the issue of droughts and farmer suicides, and he says, “Movies are a powerful tool to trigger efforts for social upliftment. All of us need entertainment. The audience for entertainment will always be greater than that for social responsibility. The challenge is to make socially responsible content in an engaging way.”

Bhatkal serves as the CEO of Paani Foundation, started by Khan and Kiran Rao that works with farmers towards drought prevention. With the Maharashtra government recently declaring drought in over 40 talukas, he says, “Our focus has been on collectivisation of farmers to nurture farming methods that use less water, and put more money in their hands.”