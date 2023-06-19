Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Satyajit Rays tale goes to London

Satyajit Ray’s tale goes to London

Updated on: 19 June,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

The Storyteller, based on Satyajit Ray’s short story, to open London Indian Film Festival

Satyajit Ray’s tale goes to London

Paresh Rawal leads the film

Listen to this article
Satyajit Ray’s tale goes to London
x
00:00

Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain-starrer The Storyteller has been selected as the opening film of the London Indian Film Festival that kicks off on June 22. The drama is based on Satyajit Ray’s renowned short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. To director Ananth Mahadevan, it’s a proud addition for the movie that was selected for the Busan International Film Festival last October.


Satyajit Ray
Satyajit Ray


“The Storyteller has already been acclaimed at [various festivals] including Busan, Palm Springs, International Film Festival of India and International Film Festival of Kerala. It has emerged as a befitting tribute to the master, Satyajit Ray. It is a matter of pride and gratification that now Europe’s biggest indie festival has accorded it the status of the opening film,” says a delighted Mahadevan. 


The Jio Studios offering, also starring Revathy and Tannishtha Chatterjee, tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia. But over time, the narrator’s tales turn more intriguing. The director adds that the original short story bears Ray’s signature style — it addresses a complex issue through a simple narrative. Mahadevan says, “The movie evokes the master’s subtle touch and harks back to the era of pure cinema.”

paresh rawal adil hussain satyajit ray bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK