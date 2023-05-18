'Satyaprem Ki Katha' teaser gives a glimpse into Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's musical romance; watch

Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser gives a glimpse into the dreamy musical romance between lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. This is their second film together post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha. Pic/Instagram

The much awaited teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's upcoming film‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has finally been released. From the teaser, the film seems to be a beautiful love story featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who are coming back to redefine romance on the screen. The couple last featured together in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was among the biggest hits of 2022.

The Sameer Vidwans directorial looks like a heartwarming love story which is hitting the marque for the audience that has been pining for big scale musical romance embellished with breath taking visuals and soulful melodies. The cherry on the top in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is the most loved and admired pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who will be coming back after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', changing genres and giving their fans an out and out romantic offing.

The teaser gives a glimpse of their dreamy romance and a wedding. However, things does not seem dreamy all the time but they seem to keep it that way despite the obstacles. The teaser takes us through the beautiful locales of India.

Other talented star cast of the film are, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.