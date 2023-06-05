Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer captures the crackling chemistry of one of the most delightful pairs in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Adavni in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha

Romance, emotions, drama, dancing, comedy - the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha has it all. After an enthralling teaser and a soulful melody 'Naseeb Se', the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is finally out now. Having brought fun and soulful romance back to the big screen, the trailer is a fun watch. With the trailer, the makers promise an out-and-out pure love story back in the theatres after a long time.

The audience had been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time, as the actors and makers built quite a hype around the film. The trailer promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the film is sure to offer some chart-busting songs. There's a lot of dancing and romancing to entertaining beats in the trailer. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

Capturing the crackling chemistry of one of the most desirable and delightful pairs in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster jodi for a reason. Kartik is shown playing a Gujarati boy, with Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak playing his parents. Rajpal Yadav is also seen in one shot, so we can expect a lot of comic scenes in this one for sure.

This is Kiara and Kartik's second collaboration after the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The makers dropped a beautiful poster from Satyaprem Ki Katha, just a day before the release of the trailer. This has surely raised the excitement for the release of the film.

All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film, which will release on June 29, 2023. Watch the full trailer here:

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.