Sayami Gupta has worked in several films, including 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Article 15', and 'Baar Baar Dekho'. Today, the actress opened up about how thankful she is that intimacy coordinators are now in India. The actress shared an incident when a fellow actor tried to ‘linger a kiss’ even after the scene was cut. She shared that, at times, it's very subtle but still amounts to "indecent behaviour." She also revealed how she felt vulnerable when 70 men were staring at her as she lay down on a beach in a mini dress during the shoot for 'Four More Shots' in Goa.

'I am grateful that this [intimacy coordinator] is a profession'

During an interview with Radio Nasha, Sayani said: “I could write a book about intimacy, and I am grateful that this [intimacy coordinator] is a profession that has come to India finally… I had worked with one in 'Margarita with a Straw' in 2013. Intimate scenes are the easiest to do because it is technical. Having said that, a lot of people also take advantage, and I have been in situations where an actor will linger the kiss even after a cut, and you are like ‘uhhh,’ and sometimes it’s very subtle, but that’s just indecent behaviour.”

'Sometimes your boundaries are compromised'

She further shared an incident of shooting on a beach and talked about how actors' safety is often the last thing on anyone's mind. The actress stated, "I felt so vulnerable at that point because there were some 70 men standing in front of me. There was not one person on set who was next to me; there wasn't even much staff either… with 800 extras. I was like, ‘I just need one person to be with a shawl.’ There are many times when an actor's safety, or anyone's safety, is the last thing on anyone's mind. It doesn’t have to be an intimate scene, but sometimes your boundaries are compromised, which is a general mindset that needs to be expanded.”

Sayami Gupta's work front

On the work front, Sayami, who has worked in films like 'Margarita with a Straw', 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Baar Baar Dekho', and series like 'Call Me Bae' and 'Four More Shots Please!', was recently seen in the romantic comedy 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela', which also stars Prateik Babbar. The film was released on JioCinema.