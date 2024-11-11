Breaking News
Prateik Babbar reveals he started using drugs at 13: 'It wasn’t because of the film industry'

Updated on: 11 November,2024 09:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Prateik Babbar shared, “I just want to say that people think, ‘Oh, he entered films, got fame and money, and then started taking drugs.’ No, that’s not true"

Prateik Babbar on his drug use at 13 Pic/Instagram

Actor Prateik Babbar, who has always been vocal about his battle with drug abuse, recently opened up on his addiction as well as how he successfully got clean over time. Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil. He has two siblings named Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar from his father's first marriage with his wife Nadira Babbar. He made his acting debut in Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Aamir Khan produced 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' (2008).


Prateik Babbar reveals he started using drugs at 13 


In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prateik Babbar shared, “I just want to say that people think, ‘Oh, he entered films, got fame and money, and then started taking drugs.’ No, that’s not true. My drug use began when I was thirteen years old, even before I turned twelve. Yes, I was terrified. So, it wasn’t because of the film industry. Unfortunately, I had a different kind of upbringing, and my family situation was a bit complicated. That’s why I started using drugs. It’s not that fame and money in films led me to it—I had already started using drugs then.”


Prateik Babbar credits fiancee Priya Banerjee for his improvement

Prateik and Priya Banerjee's relationship surfaced in 2022. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar. They parted ways reportedly during the lockdown after tying the knot on January 23, 2019.

Prateik added, “Drugs are associated with trauma, you understand. As long as that trauma isn’t released, it will continue to impact relationships and other areas of life. But there comes a time when you have to work to make things better, which I’ve been doing for many years. My fiancée (actor Priya Banerjee) has been helping me improve in many ways. We’re helping each other grow, though she doesn’t need any improvement—she’s perfect! That’s life, you know; you have to move on.”

Prateik Babbar’s work front 

Prateik was recently seen in ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ with Sayani Gupta. It follows the story of a guy named Zubin, who has a knack for numbers. He faces rejection when his fiancee, Shehnaz, as she turns down his proposal due to his bedroom blunders. 

