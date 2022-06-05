Breaking News
See Post: Bhumi celebrates World Environment Day with kids in Nainital

Updated on: 05 June,2022 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

She said, "We all have the power to make a change and every action of yours and mine will ultimately protect our planet."

Picture Courtesy: PR


Bhumi Pednekar has been vocal about climate conversation and has started a much-lauded pan India advocacy campaign - Climate Warrior, to raise awareness on Environmental Conservation and Climate Change. Through Climate Warrior, she is constantly aiming to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in protecting the environment. 

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor, who is currently in Nainital filming her next – The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor, did a sapling plantation drive with the children of SOS Children’s Villages of India. 




Rooting for a sustainable way of life, Bhumi while interacting with the children said, “Climate change is a real and happening right now. Every small little step that we take has a consequence and living a sustainable way of life should be inculcated from childhood. Be it ditching single use plastic, waste segregation or water conversation – taking these small steps can go a really long way.” 


Bhumi Pednekar world environment day bollywood news Entertainment News

