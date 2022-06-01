Breaking News
See Post: Farah Khan shares a picture with KK, says, 'You have gone too soon'

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Farah Khan


As singer KK passed away on May 30, the nation was left shocked and speechless. Condolences began pouring in from the entertainment, sports, and political field and still continue to pour in. Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who worked with KK in Om Shanti Om (The immensely haunting track Ajab Si) shared a picture with the singer.

She wrote- "You have gone too soon KK.. u were so different and Real .. in a super ambitious industry u stood out for your unfilminess.. #realartist thank you for giving my films your iconic voice." Malaika Arora wrote "RIP" on Khan's post. 




 
 
 
 
 
farah khan om shanti om bollywood news Entertainment News

