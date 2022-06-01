See Post: Farah Khan shares a picture with KK, says, 'You have gone too soon'

The choreographer-director also wrote- "U were so different and Real .. in a super ambitious industry u stood out for your unfilminess.."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Farah Khan

As singer KK passed away on May 30, the nation was left shocked and speechless. Condolences began pouring in from the entertainment, sports, and political field and still continue to pour in. Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who worked with KK in Om Shanti Om (The immensely haunting track Ajab Si) shared a picture with the singer.

She wrote- "You have gone too soon KK.. u were so different and Real .. in a super ambitious industry u stood out for your unfilminess.. #realartist thank you for giving my films your iconic voice." Malaika Arora wrote "RIP" on Khan's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Show full article