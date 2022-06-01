See Post: KK's last Instagram post is going to leave you heartbroken

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2022 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The singer was performing for a huge crowd and wrote- "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, KK


The demise of the much-loved and admired singer KK has left the nation in shock and sadness. He was the voice of longing and melancholy. His last Instagram post, which was merely 20 hours back, will leave you heartbroken.

The singer was performing for a huge crowd and wrote- "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)


