Seeing the trailer, SS Rajamouli now wishes to watch 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in a theatre

'Laal Singh Chaddha', Khan's film is a remake of Tom Hank's iconic 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'
Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives
Everyone, including acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, is praising the trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
The filmmaker jotted down his thoughts on his social media account. "Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He's rocking it like he always does. Can't wait to watch this one in theatres. My best wishes to the entire team", Rajamouli's post reads.
