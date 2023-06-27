Seema Sajdeh all set to launch her new streetwear brand Why - that caters to non-conformists, rebels and misfits

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2023 04:46 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Seema Sajdeh's WHY is an expression of individuality

Seema Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh has been hoping to make headway into the fashion industry for a year now. It was, in fact, a popular track in the last season of her hit follow-reality show on Netflix Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. And now she is all set to launch her new line.

 

The new line titled WHY is an expression of individuality. It fosters the courage to scrutinize, live freely, and defy conventions. Why represents a streetwear label that honours the outcasts, the nonconformists, and the revolutionaries. It forms a movement that unites them and amplifies their voices. This is the approach to communicating within the brand, about its purpose, and its cause.


 
Interestingly, the brand's core value is To equip the marginalized with protective attire that communicates their message boldly. Attire that resonates audibly and visibly. Attire that proclaims their presence upon entering a space, without uttering a single word. Attire that boldly declares, "Why should I?" Evidently, it comes from a deeply personal space for Seema. To develop the line, she collaborated and partnered with Neha Tham - designer and fashion stylist, who helped her bring this vision to life.
 
She tells us, "I always wanted to create a community that questions the rules and finds their voice through streetwear. I finally channeled all of that to create WHY. We are constantly collaborating with young artists, we are on the lookout for fresh talent who have a unique voice. While the vibe is very new and young, we are conscious to cater to all age groups equally. Why is a deeply personal endeavour for me and I am so thrilled to share it with the world."
 
Why's core thought comes from the famous quote - Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.

