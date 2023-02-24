'Selfiee' Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer sells over 8000 tickets in advance booking for day 1

The film features Akshay as superstar Vijay and Emraan as a cop who is also a diehard fan and father who is willing to do anything to fulfil his son's dream of taking a picture with Vijay

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar's first film of the year, 'Selfiee' is now out in theatres. The film directed by Raj Mehta also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and actor Prithviraj's Production house.

While there is a good buzz around the film, the advance booking for the film at national chains has been decent. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday morning, shared that 8200 tickets were sold in advance booking for opening day in national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis).

"‘SELFIEE’ ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS…

NOTE: Tickets sold for *Friday* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS.

Total…

#PVR: 4,200

#INOX: 2,400

#Cinepolis: 1,600

Total tickets sold for *Day 1*: 8,200," read the tweet.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' helped revive the dull phase of the Box office. The film broke several records and has become the first Hindi film to enter the Rs. 500 crore club. While Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' which was released last week failed to thrive at the box office, all eyes are now on the Akshay Kumar-starrer.

The past couple of weeks the actor has been extensively promoting the film. From visiting fans at malls, public events, universities, to breaking selfie records, Akshya has been promoting the film everywhere. The film also has a remake of the hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. The lead actor also posed a challenge on social media asking his friends and fans to dance to the song. The actor also made Salman Khan dance to the hit track.

The film features Akshay as superstar Vijay and Emraan as a cop who is also a diehard fan and father who is willing to do anything to fulfil his son's dream of taking a picture with Vijay. It is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' which features Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

