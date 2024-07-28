Shaan’s wishful thinking: May India break all previous medal records at the Olympics

Playback singer Shaan is cheering for the Indian athletes for the ongoing Paris Olympics. The singer spoke with IANS and expressed his excitement for the biggest sporting event

“There’s a lot of excitement. No pressure but, I’m sure all of them are going to do their best. We have to reach our optimum,” he told IANS.

He further mentioned, “I think that with all this enthusiasm and excitement, I’m sure our athletes are going to make us proud. Wishful thinking, but we are going to break all our previous Olympic medal records this time.”

Shaan recently lent his voice to the ‘Zara Muskura’ song from ‘Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan’. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, ‘Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan’ is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

‘Zara Muskura’ is a soulful track that sets positive vibes in line with the film’s narrative.

