Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shaans wishful thinking May India break all previous medal records at the Olympics

Shaan’s wishful thinking: May India break all previous medal records at the Olympics

Updated on: 28 July,2024 11:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Playback singer Shaan is cheering for the Indian athletes for the ongoing Paris Olympics. The singer spoke with IANS and expressed his excitement for the biggest sporting event

Shaan’s wishful thinking: May India break all previous medal records at the Olympics

Shaan

Listen to this article
Shaan’s wishful thinking: May India break all previous medal records at the Olympics
x
00:00

Playback singer Shaan is cheering for the Indian athletes for the ongoing Paris Olympics. The singer spoke with IANS and expressed his excitement for the biggest sporting event.


“There’s a lot of excitement. No pressure but, I’m sure all of them are going to do their best. We have to reach our optimum,” he told IANS. 



He further mentioned, “I think that with all this enthusiasm and excitement, I’m sure our athletes are going to make us proud. Wishful thinking, but we are going to break all our previous Olympic medal records this time.”


Shaan recently lent his voice to the ‘Zara Muskura’ song from ‘Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan’. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, ‘Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan’ is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati.

‘Zara Muskura’ is a soulful track that sets positive vibes in line with the film’s narrative.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics shaan Music bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK