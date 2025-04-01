Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar wish fans on Eid with a wholesome family pic

Bollywood stalwarts Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar wished everyone on Eid with a wholesome family pic featuring son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar and daughter-in-law Shibani Akhtar

Picture Courtesy/Azmi Shabana's Twitter account

Bollywood stalwarts Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar wished everyone on Eid with a wholesome family pic featuring son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar and daughter-in-law Shibani Akhtar.



The entire family was seen facing the camera sitting around a table full of delicious food.

"Eid greetings to all from the family," Shabana wished everyone in the caption.

Zoya also used the same image for her Eid post.

Numerous other B-town celebs also used social media to wish the netizens 'Eid Mubarak'.

Prior to this, Shabana shed light on her philosophy on aging gracefully during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Calling acceptance 'inevitable', the National-Award-winning actress told IANS, “Acceptance, that you have to accept that it is inevitable and like you have to accept at every stage of your life, the more you accept it, the better you will be equipped for it.”

She added, “If you're fighting it and saying, nahin, iski zarurati nahin toh, you will be unprepared for it."

She also talked about what a typical day in her life looks like when she is not shooting or travelling. Shabana revealed, “I potter around the house a lot, clean my cupboards, then what I do is what my staff calls interference because either I don't do anything at all or I come up with mean myths. And then I like to surround myself with my friends, that's what I do most.”

Work-wise, the septuagenarian last delivered a powerful performance in the Netflix series, 'Dabba Cartel'.

The core cast of the show includes Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat, along with others.

Made under the direction of Hitesh Bhatia, the show has been written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher. Produced by Excel Entertainment, "Dabba Cartel" premiered on February 28.

