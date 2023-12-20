Shabana Azmi, who has reunited with Aman for Bun Tikki after 41 years, says the veteran actor is as polite and stylish as she was in her heydays

Shabana Azmi with Zeenat Aman

Shabana Azmi: 'Zeenat continues to not play the star'

Busy is how Shabana Azmi would describe 2023. The veteran actor had three releases, beginning with What’s Love Got to Do with It, followed by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Ghoomer. The year is ending just as eventfully for her—she recently reunited with Zeenat Aman to shoot the first schedule of Bun Tikki in Shimla. The project marks their reunion 41 years after their last collaboration, Ashanti (1982).

Four decades is a long time in which the two iconic actors have changed so much. But some things remain the same. Azmi says, “Zeenat Aman continues to be one of the most polite people I know. It’s always a pleasure to be in her company. I did my first mainstream film, Ishk Ishk Ishk [1974] with her, then Ashanti. She was a big star during Ishk Ishk Ishk, and some of us were newcomers and completely raw, but she was very approachable and polite. That remains unchanged in her; she continues to not play the star.” There’s another thing about Aman that remains untouched by time—her stunning looks. Azmi vouches for it, saying, “Zeenat has been styled very well and looks absolutely gorgeous.”

Faraz Arif Ansari’s directorial venture, which sees Aman returning to movies, also stars Abhay Deol and marks couturier Manish Malhotra’s second production. Looking forward to the next schedule, Azmi says that she loves shooting in today’s times as the atmosphere on the set has undergone a sea change. “It is heart-warming to see many more women heading several departments. Earlier, it was such a rarity. Secondly, you never go on a set without the entire script in your hand. Plus, the advent of the casting director has changed the ecosystem with actors from small towns and theatre [coming in]. Earlier, there were stock actors like Om Prakash, Jeevan, Kanhaiyalal and others. You could predict their every gesture. Today, you have actors who know their craft. Today, no actor can fake playing the guitar just by strumming on the strings.”

While there are positive changes, there are pressures too. Social media has become a necessary tool for actors and filmmakers to stay connected with their fans. What’s her take on the social-media obsession? “Today, even food cannot be savoured unless it’s photographed! Nobody seems to be living in the moment. It’s all for public consumption,” she exclaims. “Now, we have so much [information] thrown at us. We need to give time to ourselves for introspection, only then inner growth is possible.”