Shabana Azmi shares throwback picture with Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with Kartik Aaryan and Malaika Arora from Melbourne Film Festival diaries.


Taking to Instagram, Shabana Azmi treated fans with new picture and captioned it, “Fun evening at Melbourne Film Festival with #Kartik Aryan and #Malaika Arora.”


The trio- Shabana, Kartik and Malaika struck a pose for a camera.


 
 
 
 
 
As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Kartik dropped a heart emoji.

One of the users wrote, “Bond of Love!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana Azmi was recently in ‘’Ghoomer”

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

The film was released in theatres on August 18.

Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R Balki’s distinctive storytelling prowess.

She was also seen in Karan Johar’s directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘Chandu Champion’.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

