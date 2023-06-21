Shabana Azmi: When Prateik smiles, he looks exactly like Smita

Shabana, who did some of her most powerful films with the late Patil, says shooting with her son Prateik for Imaginary Rain was emotional

This picture of Azmi with a young Prateik Babbar was taken at Smita Patil’s sister’s Chicago home

Sharing screen space with the late Smita Patil remains among the most cherished memories of Shabana Azmi’s acting career. The two powerhouse performers gave Hindi cinema some of its most compelling movies in Nishant (1975), Arth (1982), Mandi (1983) and Oonch Neech Beech (1989). Today, as Azmi shares screen space with Patil’s son Prateik Babbar in Imaginary Rain, she marvels at the “surreal” nature of it all.

“It was deeply emotional for me to shoot with Prateik. He bears an uncanny resemblance to Smita. When he smiles, he looks exactly like her,” shares the senior actor. Ever since Babbar kicked off his acting career with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008), Azmi knew it was only a matter of time before they would be cast together. Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial venture made her wish come true. “Prateik and I being cast together at some point was inevitable, given that Smita and I did so many films together. I was touched because Smita’s elder sister Anita Patil, who has been my friend for over 35 years, flew down from Mumbai to watch the first day of our shoot [in Amritsar].”

Babbar plays a cab driver in Imaginary Rain, which is a screen adaptation of director Khanna’s novel of the same name and chronicles his grandmother’s journey after she opened a restaurant in New York. “Prateik and I were to do a Faraz Ansari film, which was postponed. So, we were able to shoot Imaginary Rain. Prateik is a disciplined actor. There is a shot in which he cried naturally. He said he has never been able to do that before. He also told me he wants to sink his teeth into meaty roles, irrespective of their length. That’s an actor talking,” smiles Azmi.