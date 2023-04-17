The left-arm pacer, who opened the match by bowling the first over and impressed everyone with his movement and pace, Arjun has been making waves and garnering lots of praise off the field

(Pics courtesy: Shaleen Nathani, Mumbai Indians, R Madhavan/ Instagram)

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan congratulate Sachin Tendulkar as son Arjun makes his IPL debut x 00:00

It was indeed a proud moment for the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar when his son Arjun Tendulkar walked the ground of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in a blue and orange Mumbai Indian jersey.

After waiting for over two years, Arjun finally made a notable IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2023.

The left-arm pacer, who opened the match by bowling the first over and impressed everyone with his movement and pace, Arjun has been making waves and garnering lots of praise off the field.

Congratulatory wishes have been flowing in from all corners for Sachin and his son ever since Arjun made a satisfactory IPL debut against KKR on Sunday. Right from cricket legends to Bollywood superstars, everybody gave a shoutout to Sachin and Arjun on social media platforms after he made his long-awaited IPL debut.

Keeping the rivalry aside, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and praised Arjun, who made his IPL debut against his team KKR, and wished the newbie MI player and his father, Sachin all the best for the new beginning.

Calling Arjun's debut as a proud moment, SRK wrote, "As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!"

As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2023

Actor and a proud owner of the pro Kabbadi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Abhishek Bachchan too wished Arjun on his debut.

Tagging Sachin Tendulkar, Jr. Bachchan tweeted, "Well played @mipaltan And so wonderful to see a #Tendulkar back in the #MI line-up. Congratulations #ArjunTendulkar on your debut. @sachin_rt must be so proud."

Well played @mipaltan

And so wonderful to see a #Tendulkar back in the #MI line-up. Congratulations #ArjunTendulkar on your debut. @sachin_rt must be so proud. ð — Abhishek ðððð¡ðð¡ðð§ (@juniorbachchan) April 16, 2023

An elated R Madhavan whose son, Vedaant Madhavan woh five gold medals at the Malaysian Open 2023 on the same day when Arjun made his IPL debut also wished Sachin and Arjun on the 'fantastic beginning'.

Replying to Sachin's tweet where he praised his son for working hard and achieving the feat, Maddy wrote, "Wonderful wonderful. Mahee make you and the country as proud. All the very best on this fantastic beginning. God’s grace."